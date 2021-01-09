Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce: Pave ground for attraction of investments

Gholam-Hossein Shefeie who was speaking with parliament representatives of Khorasan-e Razavi said that the economic potentials of natives of Khorasan who live in other provinces or abroad, but are eager to invest in their own motherland in very high.

“Some of them are very eager to step forth for development of their own city, or province, so this potential needs to be welcomed,” he added.

The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture referred to the challenges faced by the country’s manufacturing and economic firms in various sectors, reiterating, “The current economic conditions and the bulk of problem-making laws that have halted the progress of economic and industrial firms need to be eliminated soon.

The parliament representatives, too, after hearing Shafeie’s comments expressed their readiness to negotiate with the Iranians and Khrorasanis living in other provinces and abroad to make investments in Khorasan and promised to try to pass appropriate laws and eliminate the obstacles in the way of achieving that great objective.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish