Only Iran stood beside Iraqi nation: Iraq's Hadi al-Ameri

Speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, Al-Ameri said that the great Iranian commander General Soleimani stood with Iraq against the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS).

He stressed that in the difficult situation in Iraq, it was only the Islamic Republic of Iran that stood with the Iraqi people and supported the country in the fight against the ISIS.

"We thank Martyr Soleimani for his role in supporting the Iraqi nation in difficulties and hardships," he noted.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

