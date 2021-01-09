Iran COVID-19 death toll reaches 82

Lari said that another 82 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 56,100 after claiming the 82 lives in the country, she added.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 5,924 new cases infected by the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 456 of whom have been hospitalized.

She went on to say that 1,280,438 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,067,466 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,686 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed near 1,900,000 people across the world.

New virus recently found in the UK has raised concerns worldwide about the future of the deadly virus.

The spokesperson also said that the experience of fighting the virus proves that the coronavirus’ changes have not been predictable, because it could change every minute and astonish health systems around the globe.

Public cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic is considered as the main way to fight the spread of the virus, she said, urging people to respect health protocols.

According to the health expert, the COVID-19 would not come to an end for the time-being and it will continue to spread throughout the world. She also expressed hope that people would help health personnel overcome the pandemic and lower the number of infections.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @Irnaenglish