Rouhani says COVID-19 emergency eased in Iran despite global surge

The president made the remarks during a meeting of the national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus disease.

Rouhani said that last month statistics suggest an 80% decrease in COVID-19 infections and 70% decrease in fatalities across Iran.

He, however, noted that much more effort is required to gain satisfactory outcome.

The government is doing its best to finalize the process of preparing the home-made vaccine at the earliest while it is also trying to buy and import a safe vaccine from a foreign county, the president said.

Rouhani said that once the vaccine is available, the high-risk people and the health workers will be the first group to get vaccinated estimated at about 1.3 million people.

Elderly people and those suffering from diseases will be the next group to receive the vaccine, the president said, adding that this group is also estimated reach around 12 million people.

He assured the Iranian people that the Government will not allow the foreign companies to make Iranians subject to human trial of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines.

There were companies that offered vaccines to Iran, but they aimed to test their products on Iranian people and Iran’s Ministry of Health rejected them offer, the president said.

