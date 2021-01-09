Official says all COVID-19 drugs produced domestically

Heidar Mohammadi said that Remdesivir, Favipiravir and Ritonavir were first imported but all of them are produced inside Iran.

Iran pharmaceutical industry has reached self-sufficiency which indicates capability and strong infrastructures of the national pharmaceutical industry, he added.

He noted that the monthly capacity of Favipiravir is now 30,000 being produced more than the need.

The first injection of the 1st phase of the COVID-19 vaccine human trial produced by Imam Khomeini's Order Executive Office was done on December 29, 2020.

The vaccine named COVIran-Barekat was injected to the first volunteer without any side-effect including shock or fever.

it was also injected to four other volunteers with satisfactory feedback.

