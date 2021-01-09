Official: Rimdan market connects Iran to China-Pakistan economic corridor

Speaking to IRNA, Kordi elaborated on advantages of Chabahar Free Zone development, saying that Rimdan market connects Iranian businessmen to Pakistan market and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He also called for launching Chabahar- Gwadar railway.

‏In light of various investments made in Chabahar, it has started civil and infrastructural projects worth over 2,500 billion tomans.

Kordi said that after finalizing the national steel and petrochemical projects, Chabahar will become industrial and economic hub of Iran.

The opening of the Rimdan border was raised by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his visit to Pakistan last month. During a meeting with Pakistani officials, the Iranian Foreign Minister announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran would soon open the Rimdan crossing in Sistan-Baluchestan province, and called on Pakistan to open the Gabd crossing as well.

It was also suggested to open other border crossings, such as the "Pishin-Mand" between the two countries.

The official and full-capacity activity of the Rimdan-Gabd cross-border customs office has so far been widely welcomed by politicians and the business community of Pakistan, Iran's eastern neighbor.

Chabahar, as Iran's only ocean port, plays an important role in developing trade, exports, and imports and in fishing as well.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani's government have accelerated development of Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn berthed at the port in a single week.

