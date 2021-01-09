Six Iranian Intangible Cultural Heritages registered with UNESCO

According to national and international definitions, intangible cultural heritage refers to the particular behavior, symbols, skills, means, indigenous knowledge and know-how, handicrafts and cultural spaces of a nation. They are handed over from a generation to the next.

Iranian intangible cultural heritage includes performing arts, traditional and hand-made crafts, skills associated with traditional and hand-made crafts, social traditions, customs, festivities and rituals, science and customs associated with nature and world, verbal traditions and other manifestations like languages and dialects.

Traditional skills of crafting and playing Dotār (2019), Art of crafting and playing with Kamancheh/Kamancha (2017), Chogān, a horse-riding game accompanied by music and storytelling (2017) and Flatbread making and sharing culture: Lavash, Katyrma, Jupka, Yufka (2016) are of Iranian Intangible Cultural Heritage elements in UNESCO List.

The UNESCO list also includes: Nowrouz (2016), Qālišuyān rituals of Mašhad-e Ardehāl in Kāšān (2012), Naqqāli, Iranian dramatic story-telling (2011), Traditional skills of building and sailing Iranian Lenj boats in the Persian Gulf (2011) and Music of the Bakhshis of Khorasan (2010).

Pahlevani and Zoorkhanei rituals (2010), Ritual dramatic art of Ta‘zīye (2010), Traditional skills of carpet weaving in Fars (2010), Traditional skills of carpet weaving in Kashan (2010) and Radif of Iranian music (2009) are also Iranian Intangible Cultural Heritage elements in UNESCO List.

