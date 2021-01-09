Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 9

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran, Pakistan plan to expand cultural ties

Iranian and Pakistani officials expressed their keenness to strengthen bilateral cultural relations.

Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Islamabad Ehsan Khazaei, and Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Fouzia Saeed, met and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of art and culture.

--Iran’s gas processing capacity hits record high of 840mcm: CEO

The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said the daily amount of production and processing of natural gas in the country hit an all-time high of 840 million cubic meters (mcm), a whopping figure which the country’s energy minister says is roughly more than half the amount of gas consumed in the entire continent of Europe.

NIGC Managing Director Hassan Montazer-Torbati said that increased production of natural gas became possible through a series of changes implemented at refineries and gas fields.

--Qatar: Deal with Saudi Arabia, its allies will not change our ties with Iran

Qatar will not alter its relations with Iran and Turkey in a sign that it has made few concessions after securing a deal with Saudi Arabia and its allies to end a bitter dispute between the rival Persian Gulf Arab states.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Qatari foreign minister, told the Financial Times that Doha had agreed to cooperate on counter-terrorism and “transnational security” with Saudi Arabia and three other states that had imposed a regional embargo on Qatar.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Society Cancels Imports of Pfizer Vaccines

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said Friday imports of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been cancelled after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei banned the purchase of coronavirus vaccines produced by the United States and Britain. "The import of 150,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer from the United States to the country by the Iranian Red Crescent Society is cancelled,” IRCS spokesman Muhammad Hassan Qosian Moqaddam told IRNA.

--Hamed Lak Chosen Best Goalkeeper of 2020 ACL Team

Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak has been chosen as the best goalkeeper in the 2020 AFC Champions League Team.

Fans of Asian football have voted for their Best XI at each edition of the AFC Champions League between 2016 and 2019, so now the-AFC.com turns to the most recently concluded chapter, the 2020 competition, to determine the top 11 players.

Signed as Alireza Beiranvand’s replacement, Lak proved he was the right man for the job with some impressive displays as Persepolis made the final for the second time in three years.

--IRGC Unveils Underground Missile Base in Persian Gulf

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Persian Gulf location on Friday.

"The base is one of several bases housing the IRGC Navy’s strategic missiles,” IRGC chief Major General Hussein Salami said.

Last year, the IRGC said Iran had built underground "missile cities” along the Persian Gulf coastline, warning of a "nightmare for Iran’s enemies”.

** TEHRAN TIMES

--Iran says will halt 20% enrichment if U.S. lifts sanctions

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran will stop enriching uranium to 20 percent purity if U.S. sanctions against the country are lifted.

In an interview with Japan’s public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday, Araghchi said Iranians have suffered from the effects of U.S. sanctions over the past four years.

He said that as a diplomat, he “would not lose a minute to ensure that sanctions are lifted once again.”

-- 1,200 idle industrial units revived in Iran since last March

The deputy interior minister for economic coordination has announced that 1,200 idle industrial units have been revived throughout the country in the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 20, 2020.

Babak Dinparast said that there are over 46,500 industrial units in Iran’s industrial parks and zones, of them 37,000 units (over 80 percent) are active.

He also said that 743,000 persons are working in these units, and if the 9,200 idle units will return to the production cycle, jobs will be created for 192,000 persons.

--Coronavirus causes $333m damage to Gilan’s tourism

The tourism industry of the northern province of Gilan has taken over 14 trillion rials (over $333 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) hit from the coronavirus outbreak over the past couple of months.

Efforts are being made to help the tourism sector flourish again with continuous support and injecting a government-provided supportive package, which includes low-interest loans, into the damaged sector, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

So far, the government has paid 200 billion rials ($4.7 million) in loans to support people and businesses active in the tourism sector across the province, Hamidreza Purazar announced on Thursday.

