Leader appreciates nation for "creating an epic" in Gen. Soleimani anniversary

He made the remarks in a televised speech on Friday to mark the anniversary of an uprising in the holy city of Qom in 1978 against the Pahlavid regime which triggered nationwide protests leading the eventual fall of the regime a year later.

Referring to the General Soleimani anniversary ceremonies across the country, the Leader noted that initiating such a massive movement was not possible through any directives or orders but it became a reality thanks to the right emotions, insight and motivations of the people.

Ayatollah Khamenei used to receive thousands of people from Qom to mark the anniversary of the 1978 anti-Shah protest, but, because of COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Leader will deliver speech on TV.

Countdown started to fall of Shah's dictatorship by 1978 Qom protests followed by 40th day memorial protest in Tabriz and other cities during a single year for total elimination of the Pahlavi dynasty in 1979.

