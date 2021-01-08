Leader: West obliged to instantly halt sanctions against Iran

He made the remarks in a televised speech on Friday to mark the anniversary of an uprising in the holy city of Qom in 1978 against the Pahlavid regime which triggered nationwide protests leading to the eventual fall of the regime a year later.

He advised "those who fancy that the relations with the US would lead to the economic improvements in Iran to look back to the situation in the country before the victory of the Islamic revolution when good relations with Americans were in place."

Pointing out that Americans have clearly confessed that they are after creating in West Asia, he said "what Americans wanted to befall on the Iranian nation in 2009 is now befalling on themselves in 2021."

Ayatollah Khamenei further stressed that in 2010 they wanted to destabilize Iran, but the same thing happened to them this year.

Turning to the current situation in the US these days, he said just look at the conditions of the great idol. This is the state of democracy in that country and that is the scandal about the elections and the human rights situation where they keep killing a black person every few days for no reason and the killer is not prosecuted. It is the American values that have now become a matter of joke for the world. And (look at ) their paralyzed economy, which has left tens of millions unemployed and starving.

This is of course a significant issue in itself but even stranger are the people who still look at it as the source for their hopes and aspirations.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution went on to stress that Iran has no right to put its defense power in such a state that an unarmed person like Saddam dare to fire a missile at Tehran and Iran will not be able to do anything.

He said now Iran is so powerful in defense that enemies have to take into account Iran's capabilities. When Iran is able to shoot down the American drones, when the Iranian missile hits the Ain al-Assad base, they have to take it into account in their calculations.

The Leader stressed that Iran should not be left defenseless to embolden enemies.

Referring to the sanctions, the Supreme Leader said the Iranian economy should be invigorated to such a degree that could resist political games.

The Leader further added some people think that interaction, reconciliation and making friends with America will make Iran into a paradise but they have to see the situation in the countries in the region that US' friends.

He also said that the US is constantly trying to revise things to older situations and stressed some treacherous governments in the region are helping America.

The US seeks its interests in regional instability. It guarantees its interests by creating instability; once though Daesh and once through the sedition in 2009; it seeks to destabilize the region. Now an American idiot says Iran is the cause of instability in the region while we are the one who is stabilizing and standing up to American instability.

He referred to sanctions, Iran's presence in the region and Iran's defense capabilities and missile powers as prevailing issues in Iran's relations with arrogant powers and said they always say things and the other party answers them "though Iran's officials responded strongly to them in all three issues".

He said "telling us to do one thing and not to do the other thing is nonsense. The sanctions must be lifted."

As for our presence in our own region, I must say that the Islamic Republic has to strengthen its friends in the region. Our presence will encourage those who love us. We should not do anything to weaken Iran's friends and those who are loyal to us in the region. Our presence is stabilizing. The presence of the Islamic Republic removes the causes of instability.

Ayatollah Khamenei also commented on the current situation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said "Iran's majlis and govt's decision to enrich uranium to 20% is totally logical and wise. When they don't abide by any of their JCPOA commitments, it's nonsensical for Iran to abide by all its commitments. If they return to it, so will we. Our logical demand is the lifting of sanctions."

He said Iran in no for the US to return to the nuclear deal. "This is not our problem, what is our logical demand is the lifting of sanctions. This is the right of the Iranian nation which has been denied.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the 1978 uprising in the city of Qom against the Shah regime a revolution inspired by religious doctrines, not by emotions and said it was in fact the first blow the Iranian nation inflicted on the US just the way (according to the Holy Quran) Prophet Abraham axed the great idols.

He said the uprising played a pivotal role in the ultimate victory of the Islamic Revolution and that is why it is also referred to as the first spark to wake the nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he also said thanked the Iranian nation for "creating an epic on the anniversary of Martyred IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Referring to the General Soleimani anniversary ceremonies across the country, the Leader noted that initiating such a massive movement was not possible through any directives or orders but it became a reality thanks to the right emotions, insight, and motivations of the people.

He also extended his greetings to "dear brothers who participated here and in Iraq" especially in Baghdad and some other Iraqi cities to honor Martyr Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the prominent Iraqi commander, who was assassinated alongside Martyr Soleimani by Americans.

The Supreme Leader also cherished the memory of the martyrs of Kerman (who passed away in a stampede during General Soleimani's funeral) and also the plane crash in Tehran, which he termed as "a really tragic accident."

He also remembered the assassinated Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as well as Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi who passed away a few days ago.

Pointing to the COVID-19 death toll in the US, Ayatollah Khamenei said that "vaccines made in the US and UK are banned" because if the Americans had been able to produce a good vaccine, this scandal would not have happened in their own country."

He said it is not called trust either because sometimes they want to test the vaccine on other nations. "I am not optimistic about France either because they have a history of (sending us) contaminated blood," he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei used to receive thousands of people from Qom to mark the anniversary of the 1978 anti-Shah protest, but, because of COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Leader will deliver a speech on TV.

The countdown started to fall of Shah's dictatorship by 1978 Qom protests followed by 40th-day memorial protest in Tabriz and other cities during a single year for the total elimination of the Pahlavi dynasty in 1979.

