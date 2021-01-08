Iran, Afghan provinces sign trade agreement

Deputy governor-general of Khorasan Razavi province for coordinating economic affairs told the closing ceremony of the meeting that during the two-day committee meeting, four working groups on customs and trade, transportation and transit, energy and fuel, and a production and investment working group held meetings to review issues of priority for the parties which led to the signing of an agreement.

Ali Rasoulian added that both sides agreed to facilitate the exchange of goods in the Dogarun border and ease investment and improve interactions so that healthier and better exchanges could be carried out at a lower cost in the Dogarun border.

Based on the agreements, the working hours of the border crossing will be increased, and a committee will meet on a monthly basis at the Dogarun border to review the existing obstacles and problems, he added.

The two sides also agreed to have financial exchanges with better and easier planning, he said, noting that power transmission lines from Khorasan Razavi to Afghanistan will also increase from 132 KV to 500 KV, which will benefit both parties.

The social deputy of Herat governor also said in the meeting that the resolutions of the agreements of this meeting are defined in 48 clauses and four areas of work, and the result of interactions and talks has been intensified during 2 days of negotiations.

Negotiations at the 4th meeting of the Joint Economic Summit of Khorasan Razavi and Herat were aimed at improving bilateral relations, growing economic relations, and creating investment opportunities, she said.

The 4th meeting of the Joint Economic Summit of Khorasan Razavi and Herat was held in Mashhad from January 7-8.

