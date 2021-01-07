Official: Women account for 24% of Iran's gov't managers

Ebtekar made the remarks at the Planning and Development Council of Qazvin province on Thursday.

She said that the principle has been based on meritocracy in all women managers' appointments.

"This is a great achievement for the government and the country, and we hope that during the remainder of the government, Qazvin will be able to grow in the field of women's management and we will achieve a 30 percent index at the end of the twelfth government," Ebtekar underlined.

She noted that since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, during the Iraqi-imposed war against Iran, and in every social arena, it has been the same, and half of the population has been women.

