Iran COVID-19 death toll grows to 103

Lari said that another 103 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 55,933 after claiming the 103 lives in the country, she added.

Meanwhile, the reports show increase in the number of the dead which has been two-digit yesterday since the past six months.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,360 new cases infected by the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 752 of whom have been hospitalized.

She went on to say that 1,268,263 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,050,553 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 4,745 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed near 1,900,000 people across the world.

New virus recently found in the UK has raised concerns worldwide about the future of the deadly virus.

