Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 7

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Those responsible for downing Ukrainian flight should face trial

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said all those culpable of dereliction of duty in last year's mistaken downing of a Ukrainian airliner have to face trial.

- Foreign Ministry: Iran will not tolerate interference in its nuclear program

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tehran would not tolerate any interference in its nuclear, missiles, and defense programs.

- Minister: Iran has solid evidence of Israel’s role in scientist assassination

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said solid evidence is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country's most senior nuclear scientists.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Army Launches Largest Drone Exercise

Iran launched exercises featuring a wide array of domestically produced drones on Tuesday, days after the anniversary of the US assassination of a top Iranian general by a drone strike in Iraq.

- Calls for Saudi Rally Boycott While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison

Supporters of women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia, called for a boycott of the Dakar Rally for "sportswashing” the reputation of the conservative kingdom while Hathloul remains in prison.

- FIFA Owes €7mn to Iran’s Football Federation

The Chairman of the legal committee of Iran’s Football Federation Safiullah Faghanpour has said that FIFA owes 7 million Euros to Iran.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Manifestation of Simorgh” will reflect ideals of Commander Soleimani: artist

Iranian artist Habibollah Sadeqi said on Tuesday that his painting project, “A Requiem for the Manifestation of Simorgh (Phoenix)”, will be representative of the ideals and thoughts of Commander Qasem Soleimani.

- Iran commemorates 53rd anniversary of legendary wrestler Takhti

Iran wrestling federation commemorated the 53rd death anniversary of legendary wrestler Gholamreza Takhti on Wednesday.

- Iran’s Army fires Azarakhsh missile in large-scale drone exercise

The Iranian Army’s Karrar-class drone on Wednesday fired an air-to-air Azarakhsh (Thunderbolt) missile at mock hostile targets during a large-scale drill involving combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish