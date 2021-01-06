‘US expulsion from West Asia, Iran’s strategic goal’: Army Commander

The chief commander made the remarks as the Iranian army held large-scale drills involving a wide array of domestically-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). He also cautioned that holding such a large-scale army drone exercise is a warning to the foes to re-think and stop making miscalculations.

During the exercise, the army has shown parts of its drone capabilities, because the Iranian-made drones have much more capacities, he noted, adding that the army possesses a very good power in this respect and it is ready to show its real power to the enemies if needed.

The foes think that they could prevent Iran from taking the “harsh revenge” by resorting to their empty power, but they should know that scale, place and time of taking revenge depend on Tehran’s decision and that they would not be able to predict the matters, Mousavi warned, adding that the least goal of the vengeance would be the expulsion of Americans from the region.

US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of martyrs General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution’s Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with eight other comrades near Iraqi capital Baghdad’s airport on January 3, 2020.

The first large-scale drone exercise of the Iranian army was held on Tuesday and Wednesday, with hundreds of operational drones flown by air, ground and naval forces as well as air defense. The drills took place in the northcentral province of Semnan.

