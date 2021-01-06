IRGC Cmdr: Enemy should not make any mistakes in Persian Gulf

Speaking in Bushehr Province in a ceremony to inaugurate a hospital named after Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US in early 2020, General Salami said Iranian forces have already shown their power to the enemy.

He said as they stand against the enemy, they serve their people as well.

General Salami added that the enemy sees the power and spirits of the Iranian forces; they feel that that they are looking at an endless army.

He also said that sometimes the Iranian forces hold military drills to help the enemy to make their calculations more precise to stay clear of mistakes.

Noting that the IRGC is progressing and becomes self-sufficient in a new field every day, the commander said the power of the Iranian navy is a fact and is growing and evolving every day.

He said the navy of Iran should be as vast as the seas and if need be, the compressed power will be released, adding that the growing power is the secret of deterrence of the navy, he said.

