Iran won’t tolerate any meddling in defense policies: FM spox

In reaction to the latest statement issued by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Khatibzadeh noted that Iran has always lived up to international law and its commitments.

Iran will not stand any interference in its nuclear, missile, military, and deterrence policies, he further noted.

Khatibzadeh termed the allegations of the PGCC as baseless, adding that the allegations are the result of the lack of regional and trans-regional insight, holding a grudge, as well as the Saudi regime’s political pressure on the PGCC.

While the Persian Gulf states were thought to reconsider their approaches to regional issues that have resulted in hostility over the decades, he said, adding that some members of the PGCC insist on following the wrong path and resorting to the threadbare Iranophobia project.

Khatibzadeh stated that the Saudi regime's regional policy and destructive approaches towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries have caused the loss of much of the wealth of neighboring countries and turned the region into an arms depot for Western companies.

The Saudi regime promotes hatred and violence in the region by taking the council and its meetings hostage and imposing its destructive views, he pointed out.

