IRGC Comdr: Americans must be expelled from region

The Commander further noted that the unreal dignity of arrogance must be revealed.

Followers of Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani will expel Americans out of the region, he added.

Those who committed the crime must realize that it is not the case to assassinate the hero of counterterrorism and then continue to be alive, General Ghaani pointed out.

The path of Martyr Soleimani will be continued and strengthen undoubtedly, he underlined.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

