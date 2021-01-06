Jan 6, 2021, 4:30 PM
Home-made Ababil drone fires Almas missile to destroy surface targets

Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – During the final stage of the Iranian army military drone exercise, ground forces’ Ababil drones which are equipped with Almas air-to-surface and precision-guided missiles successfully destroyed surface targets.

Almas missile which has been made by Iranian scientists and experts is able to destroy targets on the ground with great precision.

Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army for Operations Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi said over the last few years, with the efforts of Iran's young experts and scientists in the Army and the Ministry of Defense, intelligent weapons for drones have been designed and produced, some of which have been tested during the current event.

The first major drone exercise of the Iranian Army began in the northern central province of Semnan on Tuesday.

Hundreds of combat drones are participating in the drills.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Mousavi said the exercise included tracing and destroying air targets by means of air-to-air missiles, and also included destroying targets on the ground by means of bombs and precision missiles.

