Leader to deliver speech to mark 1978 Qom anti-Shah protest

Leader's speech will be delivered live at 11:00 hours local time.
Ayatollah Khamenei used to receive thousands of people from Qom to mark the anniversary of the 1978 anti-Shah protest, but, because of COVID-19 pandemic, the Leader will deliver speech on TV.
Countdown started to fall of Shah's dictatorship by 1978 Qom protests followed by 40th day memorial protest in Tabriz and other cities during a single year for total elimination of the Pahlavi dynasty.
