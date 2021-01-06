Jan 6, 2021, 1:58 PM
Leader to deliver speech to mark 1978 Qom anti-Shah protest

Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver speech on Friday, January 8, to mark anniversary of 1978 Qom anti-Shah protest.

Leader's speech will be delivered live at 11:00 hours local time.

Ayatollah Khamenei used to receive thousands of people from Qom to mark the anniversary of the 1978 anti-Shah protest, but, because of COVID-19 pandemic, the Leader will deliver speech on TV.

Countdown started to fall of Shah's dictatorship by 1978 Qom protests followed by 40th day memorial protest in Tabriz and other cities during a single year for total elimination of the Pahlavi dynasty.

