Barekat COVID-19 vaccine injected to four other Iranian volunteers

Speaking to IRNA, Hosseini said that the vaccine was injected to four people, adding that one person was injected with the vaccine on Monday and the three others on Tuesday.

He noted that after the injection the volunteers are in satisfactory health conditions.

He said that the result of the previous injections to seven volunteers will also be reported next week.

Hosseini said that 56 volunteers will be injected during the second phase of human trial.

The first injection of the 1st phase of the COVID-19 vaccine human trial produced by Imam Khomeini's Order Executive Office was done on December 29, 2020.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Affairs Sorena Sattari and Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

The vaccine named COV Iran Barekat was injected to the first volunteer without any side-effect like shock or fever.

The first volunteer was Tayebeh Mokhber, daughter of the head of Executive Office of Imam Khomeini's Order.

