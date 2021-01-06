Iran test-fires Azarakhsh missile from national drone

Azarakhsh- air-to-air missile- could successfully identify and annihilate its hypothetical targets, according to the Army information center.

The hypothetical enemies were successfully annihilated by Karrar-class Azarakhsh missile carrying 500-pound bomb.

Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, spokesman for the drills, has announced that constantly monitoring the borders through the drones is among the aims of the maneuver.

Today, the borders are being carefully monitored and observed by the Army forces via drones equipped with surveillance and electronic information systems, Mousavi said.

"Today, Islamic Republic of Iran's Army is capable of giving strong response to any aggression by the enemy."

