Gholamreza Takhti; Iran's legendary wrestling champion

Takhti was born in Tehran on August 27, 1930. At the age of 15, he enrolled in Poulad Club in southern Tehran and was trained to become a wrestler.



He won his first Iranian championship in 1950 and later in 1951 he took a silver medal at the world freestyle championship in Helsinki, Finland. That was one of the first international medals to be won by Iranian wrestlers.

Takhti also bagged several other medals, but that is not the only reason why he is so popular among Iranians. He proved to be a real hero by showing exemplary characteristics such as his endless zeal to help the poor and the needy.

Owing to his good sportsmanship, he has been considered as one of the most beloved athletes of Iran and is given the tile of ‘Jahan Pahlavan’ which means ‘world champion' in the Persian language.

*** Takhti; most famous wrestler in Iranian history

He is the most famous wrestler in the Iranian history. The legend was known for his chivalry and sportsmanship and continues to symbolize the essence of sports to the Iranian people.

In 1961, a terrible earthquake occurred in Boein Zahra in western Iran, killing 45,000. Takhti was deeply touched by the suffering of the affected people who already lived in a very poor area. Already one of Iran’s biggest stars, he began to walk one of the main avenues of Tehran, asking for assistance for the victims. He inspired other champions to follow in his footsteps, and thousands gave donations to alleviate the suffering.

Another example of his character comes from a match in Moscow. After defeating the then-world champion Anatoli Albul, Takhti saw the sorrow on the face of Albul’s mother. Takhti went to her and said, “I’m sorry about the result, but your son is a great wrestler.” She smiled and kissed him.

*** Death anniversary of Gholamreza Takhti

When he died, he was laid to rest at Ibn-e Babouyeh cemetery in southern Tehran, near Shahr-e Ray, where he is commemorated every year by Iranians.

President of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri took part in a special ceremony on Wednesday to pay tribute to the unique national hero and wrestling champion on his 53rd anniversary of Takhti's death, in Ibn-e Babouyeh Cemetery.

He described Takhti as not just a wrestling champion but also as a national hero for Iranians who stands as a symbol of the heroic deed.

Touching upon his unique position in the history of Iran's sports and the nation's heart, he stressed that Iranian sport owes its credit, honour, value and capital to Gholamreza Takhti.

