JCPOA, strategic patience and new message from Iran

The message of the Islamic Republic is that the period of strategic patience will not continue forever and that the other co-signatories' non-compliance to the nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will have consequences. However, the Europeans have responded to the increase of enriching uranium up to 20 percent at Iran's Fordow complex.

EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Spokesman Peter Stano, expressing concern about Iran's nuclear activities, said that the union is committed to boosting efforts in a bid to preserve the JCPOA.

Ali Rabiei, the Iranian government spokesman, said on Monday that instead of issuing statements, the European officials should think about their own commitments left on the ground and stop expressing concern about Iran’s moves.

Iran resumed enriching uranium up to 20 percent purity at Martyr Alimohammadi Enrichment Complex (Fordow) in line with the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, approved by the Parliament.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has proved that it would not succumb to the so-called maximum pressure imposed by the Trump administration, and Tehran insists that the revival of the JCPOA depends on a non-zero-sum game, because the Islamic nation would not accept a win-lose game.

Ali Akbar Salehi, Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Tuesday that the country has started producing 8 to 9 kilograms of 20% enriched uranium until the amount reaches 120 kilograms based on parliament's legislation.

According to the official, the increase of enrichment level is in line with Iran's five steps to respond to the US's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the European's hesitation in fulfilling their obligations under the internationally approved accord.

The Islamic Republic moved in May 2019 to suspend its JCPOA commitments under Articles 26 and 36 of the deal covering Tehran’s legal rights, announcing that its nuclear program will proceed only on the basis of its technical needs, and cooperation with the IAEA will continue as usual.

It is obvious that following other signatories' inaction to abide by their commitments under the JCPOA, Iran could not continue to perform its part of the bargain; so, Tehran has adopted an "awakening policy" to push other sides to find a solution for the current improper situation.

Before Iran initiated to reduce its JCPOA commitments, the IAEA confirmed the Iranian side's compliance with the international agreement 14 times, while other cosignatories could not comply with their obligations.

However, some political experts are worried that the recent Iranian measure of increasing the level of enrichment may make the revival of the JCPOA to some extent difficult even after an imminent change of power in the United States.

Heinz Gärtner, professor for political science in Vienna, said that it seems Iran will put pressure on the European Union and the Biden administration to force them to abide by their commitments under the JCPOA, but they might respond to the pressure in a way that would not be in favor of the Islamic Republic of Iran. So, the West is facing two options. The Western powers could return to the JCPOA if they fully comply with the provisions of the deal or the Islamic Republic will go on with the 20% enrichment process in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

