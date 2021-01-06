Afghan diplomat calls for ties with Razavi Khorasan Province

Abdoljaber Ansar called for removal of obstacles for developing cooperation.

He said that Razavi Khorasan science and technology parks can cooperate with Afghan science parks in Herat.

Meanwhile, Razavi Khorasan governor Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian said that there are extensive capacities on both countries to enhance level of economic cooperation.

Referring cultural, language and religious commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan, he called for developing cooperation between Herat and Razavi Khorasan.

He added that Iranian and Afghan private sectors would utilize economic and investment capacities for enhanced cooperation.

In the meantime, in a separate meeting deputy governor of Herat Munseh Hassanzadeh, Motamedian said both sides are willing to develop economic, social and cultural ties.

He also called for paving the way for developing tourism between two countries.

