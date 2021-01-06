Spanish academics pay tribute to martyred IRGC commander Soleimani

The petition was delivered to the Iranian embassy in Madrid by two Spanish academics on the occasion of General Soleimani’s martyrdom anniversary.

Soleimani is not only an Iranian martyr; he rather belongs to all the world nations and freedom-seeking souls, the petition read.

The Spanish academics said they felt duty-bound to appreciate Iran’s efforts as the leader of the resistance in the most disputed Middle East region.

They said they are well aware that, despite the false Western propaganda, Iran is not a sponsor of terrorism and has always been fighting terrorism, instead.

