Iran to respond decisively to enemy's slightest mistake: Commander

Speaking during a visit to drones squadron of the Iranian Army during a military drill, Major General Baqeri said the Army has had important new achievements.

Stressing that Iran has cutting-edge technology and is pushing the boundaries of technology, General Baqeri said numerous military drills held recently and the ones that are to be held in the future days put on display Iran’s military forces’ readiness to react to any threat against the country.

He reiterated that Iran has no intention to attack any country, but if threatened, it will react vigorously.

