Iranian short animation films win 3 awards at Italian, Chinese filmfests

Iranian short film "Better than Neil Armstrong" has won two awards at the sixth edition of Via Dei Corti film festival in Italy.

Written and directed by Alireza Ghasemi, "Better than Neil Armstrong" won the Best Cinematography and Best Director awards at the Italian festival, which was held on January 2.

In addition, the Iranian Short Film "Zen" by Mohammad Reza Golpour was selected as the best short drama film in the 11th China New Media Short World Festival.

