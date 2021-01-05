Gen. Soleimani's path continues until liberation of Palestine

Al Nakhala said that Jihad of Palestine will continue the path and school of Martyr Soleimani and will hoist the flag of Islam in all the lands and cities of the Zionist regime.

"Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was a supporter of the Mujahedeen and the warriors of Palestine for the liberation of Quds Sharif, and the Palestinian people know what he is helping them and thanking him," he said.

On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Martyrs General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, Al Nakhala also offered condolences to the nations Iran.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

