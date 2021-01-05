Barham Saleh: General Soleimani stood beside Iraqi people

Speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, Saleh said that the great Iranian commander General Soleimani stood with the Iranian people in hardships.

He added that today Iraq is commemorating two distinguished figures who had a long record of fighting terrorism and dictatorship.

On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Martyrs General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, Saleh also offered condolences to the nations of Iraq and Iran.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

