Jan 5, 2021, 4:47 PM
Barham Saleh: General Soleimani stood beside Iraqi people

Baghdad, Jan 5, IRNA - President of Iraq Barham Saleh said on Tuesday that Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani stood with the Iraqi people in troublesome circumstances.

Speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, Saleh said that the great Iranian commander General Soleimani stood with the Iranian people in hardships.

He added that today Iraq is commemorating two distinguished figures who had a long record of fighting terrorism and dictatorship.

On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Martyrs General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, Saleh also offered condolences to the nations of Iraq and Iran.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

