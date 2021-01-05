Iran ready to mend ancient Persian-made Taq Kasra in Iraq

Mounesan said that the experts of the organization are investigating the news that a part of Taq Kasra has collapsed.

In recent days, some people published pictures of the Persian-made monument in Iraq that showed that some parts of its ceiling have collapsed.

Mounesan said that the monument belongs to the history of the world and humanity, not just one country, adding that due to the problems caused by wars, Iraq has not been able to pay careful attention to cultural heritages.

Located 30 kilometers south of Baghdad, Taq Kasra, aka Arch of Ctesiphon, is an ancient building, built between 241 and 272 AD during Sassanid era, which is notable for its great barrel vault in baked brick. The main barrel vault of Taq Kasra is 35 meters high, 25 meters wide, and 50 meters long.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish