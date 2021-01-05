Minister: Iran receives most of its electricity demand from Iraq

He said that Iran has two contracts regarding the exports of electricity and gas to Iraq.

Electricity exported from Iran to Iraq and other countries comes from various sectors such as hydroelectric power plants, electricity from liquid fuel, and gas-produced electricity, he added.

He went on to say that if all the electricity comes from gas production, all the gas that is consumed is less than 1 percent of the country's total daily gas production.

Ardakanian said that previous and the recent debts of Iraq to Iran will be changed to Euros and will be deposited in the account.

Thus, the problems caused by the oppressive sanctions of the US will be eased to some extent and the account can be used for providing medicine and basic goods for Iran, he said.

Noting that payment of 700 million dollars of the debts is almost finalized, he added that the same account can be used for Iraq’s debts to the Iranian private sector.

Iranian Energy Minister Ardakanian made a visit to Baghdad on December 29 and was welcomed by Iraqi Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush. It was his second visit to Baghdad in the current Iranian year (starting on March 12).

