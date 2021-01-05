COVID-19 kills 98 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 98 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 55,748.

Some 6,113 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 686 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,029,028 patients out of a total of 1,255,620 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,829 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 7,885,416 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9376**2050

