Tehran Int'l Book Fair to be held online, 1500 publishers to attend

In a press conference on Tuesday, Dehghankar said that 1,500 publishers (domestic and foreign publishers) will present their titles of books in the Tehran International Book Fair on January 20-25.

TIBF is the most significant cultural event in Iran, due to the increasing number of death toll caused by coronavirus spread in Iran, and on the recommendation of Iran’s Coronavirus Headquarters, the organizers of the book fair decided to cancel ‎33rd Tehran Int'l Book Fair event for the year 2020.



The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair that was slated to be held in Tehran in April 2020 had been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.

