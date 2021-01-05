Iranian Army begins major drone exercise

Hundreds of combat drones are participating in the drills, the Army said.

Deputy Commander of the Army Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi said that the Air Force, the Ground Forces, the Navy and the air defense of the Army will test different types of drone systems in the exercise.

The exercise will include tracing and destroying air targets by means of air-to-air missiles, and will also include destroying targets on the ground by means of bombs and precision missiles, the Army official said.

He added that suicide drones will also be tested extensively in the maneuvers.

Mousavi also said that the drills will include Navy drone flights from vessels in southern Iranian waters, as well as long-range flights of pinpointing suicide drones designed to destroy vital targets within the enemy’s territory.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish