Iran to export rail track to Afghanistan

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association, the first contract for export ofrailway track to Afghanistan was signed at the value of $ 4.332 million .

Esfahan Steel Company, (ESCO) is the first and largest constructional steel and rail producer in Iran and the biggest producer of long products in the Middle East with 3.6 million tons capacity per year, producing various constructional & industrial steel sections.

Chabahar-Zahedan railway project requires at least 50,000 tons of rail tracks, 5,000 of which is going to be supplied by Esfahan Steel Company.

