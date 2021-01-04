Assassins of Gen. Soleimani must be prosecuted: Envoy

Simultaneous with the martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani, Bahram Ghasemi declared on the Twitter account of Iran’s embassy in France that he had sent letters to some legislators of the National Assembly and the Senate, civil society figures, scientists, cultural and media personalities, as well as French elites and intellectuals.

Ghasemi called for confronting the phenomenon of terrorism in particular the state terrorism of the United States.

The Iranian diplomat further emphasized on the expectation of international community and institutions to censure this targeted act of terrorism, which is in contradiction to all recognized human principles and international standards, underlining the need to prosecute all perpetrators of the heinous crime.

General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps(IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), along with eight other comrades, were targeted near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020. US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination, which was carried out by rockets of US military drones.

Responding to the terrorist act by the White House, the IRGC fired several ballistic missiles at the US military base of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province, Iraq, on January 8, 2020.

Following the retaliatory attack, the Pentagon announced on various occasions that some 110 American troops suffered brain damage and received treatment.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish