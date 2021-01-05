Russian Envoy: Enrichment of uranium to 20% reversible by enforcing JCPOA

Ulyanov wrote in his tweeter account that “#Iran announced that it resumes enrichment of uranium to 20%. This isn't a breaking news.”

“This step was predictable in the light of the law passed by the Iranian Parliament,” he noted.

“The main point is that it remains reversible within possible normalization of the situation around #JCPOA,” he further noted.

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday that Iran began uranium enrichment at 20 percent after notifying the International Atomic Energy Agency.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish