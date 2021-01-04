Iran not to receive passengers from London: Official

Iran banned flights to and from Britain on Dec 21, 2020 as a new COVID variant was found in the European country.

Zangeneh told IRNA on Monday that the flight ban will continue until January 19.

All the Iranian and foreign airlines and travel agencies have been informed about the imposition of the ban so that they will not bring any passenger from London to Tehran, the official said.

He, however, said that if a passenger arrives in Iran from Britain, they will be quarantined and the flight license of the disobeying airline will be canceled.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish