Tarikhaneh Mosque, a gem in Islamic history of Iran

Tarikhaneh Mosque in the southeast of Damghan is one of the oldest structures constructed after the arrival of Islam in Iran. The construction of the mosque is said that dates back to a time between 130 AH and 170 AH.

Some people believe that the mosque was used as a fire temple in the pre-Islam era; so, it was labeled NariKhaneh (the house of fire) and then it was called Tarikhaneh.

The mosque has a circular minaret, where an inscription in Kufic script consists of Quranic verses. The height of the minaret is around 26 meters, including 86 steps. The building includes a central courtyard surrounded by covered porches.

The renovation of the mosque has been carried out in several stages in recent years. Iran put into consideration the infrastructure overhaul to pave the way for registering the historical mosque with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Tarikhaneh Mosque is one of the remnants of the Ilkhanate era, which was registered as one of the national monuments of Iran on January 6, 1932.

The head of Damghan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Mehdi Ghasemi underlined that the historical and religious construction of Tarikhaneh Mosque is the identity of the city of Damghan, which should be preserved for future generations.

Ghasemi also noted that the city enjoys a high potential in attracting tourists; calling for the better introduction of such historical emblems to boost the tourism industry.

An academic with the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism said that there are several historical buildings around the Tarikhaneh Mosque, which make it a unique area for the tourism industry.

