Iran to produce UF6 enriched uranium in few hours: Gov’t Spox

Tehran, Jan 4, IRNA – Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday that Iran has started the pre-processing stage of gas injection a couple of hours ago in Fordow nuclear site, noting that the first UF6 enriched uranium will be produced in a few hours.

Speaking to IRNA, Rabiei said that Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has issued the order to implement the law of strategic measure passed by Majlis to remove the sanctions in the past few days.

All the necessary measures, such as informing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have been taken, said Rabiei.

He added that the government’s stance toward this law has already been announced; stressing that the government is bound to implement the law.

