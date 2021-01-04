Exports from Bushehr province rise up 12pc

Ahmad Rajaei, chairman of the province trade organization, told IRNA on Monday that over 7.3 million tons of non-oil products worth 1.89 billion dollars have exported to foreign countries during the above-mentioned period.

The figure shows 12 percent increase compared with that of in the second quarter which has been 5.7 million tons with worth of 1.28 billion dollars, Rajaei added.

He added that the worth of total exports from Bushehr Province has been 4.3 billion dollars since the start of the current Iranian year on March 20, 2020.

He further referred to petrochemical products as the top item of export from the southern province.

He said that most of the non-oil products have been exported to world countries through Pars Special Economic Energy Zone, adding that Bushehr Port, Kangan and Bandar-e Deyr are the other ports for shipment of commodities the target states after Pars.

He pointed to China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Singapore, Qatar, India, Afghanistan and Brazil as the customers of the Iranian exports.

He made clear that COVID-19 pandemic, which led to border restrictions, has caused decrease in exports.

Since its outbreak in December, 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has postponed many world gatherings, meetings, sports competitions, etc. as it has killed over 1,850,000 worldwide.

