Envoy: US exit from region first step to take revenge on Gen Soleimani blood

He made the remarks in a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of General Soleimani martyrdom in Zurich.

Jabbari said that the US president has repeatedly admitted that Washington played key role in promoting terrorism in the region by creating al-Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh).

That's why ISIS is happy with General Soleimani assassination, he added.

US presence in West Asia and the Persian Gulf is the source of tension, putting at risk the peace and security, he noted.

Iranian envoy described General Soleimani as a successful military commander and strategist.

The US by committing the cowardice terrorist attack against General Soleimani has violated Iraqi national sovereignty, International Law and the UN Charter.

He played a key role in establishing peace and stability in the region and has effective part in the International Conference on Afghanistan and uprooting Daesh.

General Soleimani shared experiences of Iran to Lebanon and Palestine and it changed all equations in the region, he added.

General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, which falls on today according to the Iranian calendar.

9376**1416

