Gen. Soleimani one of free leaders of Islamic Ummah: Al-Houthi

According to all-Massirah, he said in the first martyrdom anniversary of Soleimani, "They taught us greatest lessons and we shoulder a heavy responsibility against the great sacrifices."

Islamic Ummah deserves freedom and independence, and this will not be achieved until the time the US and Israel's hegemony exists. Sacrifices will definitely bring great victories, he said.

If the Islamic Ummah does not counter the enemy's attack, it will suffer losses, al-Houthi said.

Normalization of relations will strengthen the enemy's dominance over the countries that have extended a hand of friendship to Israel, but the nations of resistance will oppose and oppose the move and will counter it, he said.

