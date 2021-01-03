Jan 3, 2021, 10:41 PM
Iran Embassy's tweet about Martyr Soleimani 7th most visited topic in China

Tehran, Jan 3, IRNA – Iran's ambassador to China said on Sunday that the tweet of the Weibo account of the Iranian Embassy in Beijing about Martyr Soleimani has become the seventh most visited topic in Chinese cyberspace.

Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh wrote in a tweet on Sunday that Embassy's account in Weibo with a note on the martyrdom anniversary of the Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani attracted attention of the Chinese cyberspace users.  

The tweet written in Chinese language 'we will never forget, we will never forgive' was visited by over 17 million users, becoming the seventh highly-visited subject in the country.

General Soleimani's assassination sounded the alarm that "US military presence in our region is destabilizing," the tweet added.

"This evil being has caused indescribable destruction to our region. Our region must recognize this fact, peace and security are at risk," the tweet said.

