ISIS only side gaining benefits from Gen. Soleimani’s assassination by “terrorist-in-chief”: Zarif

"A year ago today, Enemy #1 of extremist terrorists was cowardly assassinated by the terrorist-in-chief,” Zarif tweeted

"As our region solemnly commemorates his one year passing, a reminder that the only beneficiary of his murder is Daesh (ISIS), which has only increased its activity since," he added.

Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on 3rd of January 2020 on the instruction of US President Donald Trump. Eight other military men were also killed in the act of terror.

As a result of the White House's terrorist act, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq's Al-Anbar Province on the morning of January 8, 2020.

