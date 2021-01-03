Martyr Soleimani 1,000 times more powerful than Gen. Soleimani

Speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander General Qasem Soleimani, General Nowei-Aghdam said that General Soleimani's school is the school of the Islamic Revolution.

He added that Soleimani's school was independent and lack of dependence on eastern and western powers and standing up to the indulgence of foreign countries, especially the United States.

The path of General Soleimani's school has discourse and it is a discourse of resistance, revolutionism, independence, production leaps, prosperity, dignity, and honor, he reiterated.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

