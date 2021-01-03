Jan 3, 2021, 7:52 PM
Enemy already tasted reciprocal blow from Iran

Tehran, Jan 3, IRNA – The head of politico-religious office of Iranian Armed Forces Joint Chief of Staff's Office said on Sunday that it is not Iran’s doctrine to strike the first blow, but the blow in reaction is a fact that the enemy has already tasted, an example of which was the missile attack on US Ain al-Assad airbase after they assassinated General Qasem Soleimani.

Hojjatoleslam Ali Saeedi said the attack prove the bravery of the Iranian military and the wisdom and management of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on 3rd of January 2020 on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

As a result of the White House's terrorist act, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on the morning of January 8, 2020.

Following the rocket attacks, the Pentagon announced in several stages and gradually that 110 American troops present at the Ain al-Assad base were injured and under treatment. 

