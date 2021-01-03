Gen. Soleimani symbolizes "sincere Mujahid": Commander

Speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iran's General Soleimani, Brigadier General Marani said that General Soleimani was the symbol of the sincere Mujahedeen.

He added that Martyr Soleimani led the Islamic Front in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and stood up to the enemy to defend the territory.

Pointing to General Soleimani as a man of action in the battlefields, political, economic, cultural, military, and defense fields, he underscored that the courage, planning, and governorship of General Soleimani is the savior of the regime, the revolution, and the Islamic world.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

