Islamic peace and brotherhood in Martyr Soleimani School webinar held in Iran

Referring to General Soleimani fidelity to pure Islamic school, Friday prayers leader of Kish Hojjatoleslam Hassanzadeh said that General Soleimani was always a supporter of the children of the martyrs, while he was a powerful and intelligent commander who played a key and effective role in countering terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) and terrorism.

Pointing to the pivotal role of General Soleimani in implementing the commandments of the pure Islamic school called "Islamic peace and brotherhood", he added that General Soleimani loved the peace and with his knowledge and power during the holy defense period, he also sought to bring peace to Muslim countries and the world.

It is worth noting that prominent features, as well as the defensive method of General Soleimani in countering terrorism, Zionists, ISIS, and Americans to establish peace and security in the Muslim world, were among the other issues discussed in this webinar.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were assassinated in a drone attack on their motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish